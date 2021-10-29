BoringDAO (BOR) Price Hits $194.84 on Exchanges

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $21.70 million and approximately $39,608.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. One BoringDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $194.84 or 0.00315354 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00049137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00232499 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00098674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,372 coins. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

