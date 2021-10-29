Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983,612 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.97% of Boyd Gaming worth $66,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 14.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 105,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 10.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,065,407.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

