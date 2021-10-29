Bread Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar. Bread has a total market capitalization of $20.77 million and $421,113.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00049974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.64 or 0.00242909 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00098657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bread Profile

BRD is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

