Brian Worrell Sells 29,333 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $729,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Worrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of Baker Hughes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $729,511.71.

BKR traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.08. 8,744,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,486,742. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -845.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

