Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.73. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,963. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $499.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.75.

BWB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Parish bought 3,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Mark E. Hokanson bought 6,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $373,000. Company insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

