BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BrightSphere Investment Group has decreased its dividend by 62.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. BrightSphere Investment Group has a dividend payout ratio of 2.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.1%.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Shares of BSIG stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.98. 2,550,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,214. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.