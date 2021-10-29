Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Increased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,344,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,811,000 after acquiring an additional 210,973 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,829,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,221,000 after buying an additional 53,327 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.5% in the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 23,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 23,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $57.13 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.