Brokerages Anticipate Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Million

Brokerages expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to report $3.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $3.74 million. Beam Global posted sales of $1.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year sales of $11.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.48 million to $12.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.89 million, with estimates ranging from $24.78 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 91.34%. The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on BEEM. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

NASDAQ BEEM opened at $32.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.96. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $215.09 million and a P/E ratio of -38.75.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $36,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Beam Global by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Beam Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 55,704 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Global (BEEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.