Brokerages Anticipate Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.82 Million

Equities analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to post sales of $62.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.80 million and the highest is $62.84 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $34.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $202.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.98 million to $204.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $276.28 million, with estimates ranging from $275.01 million to $277.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 63,186 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 30,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The firm has a market cap of $621.16 million, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

