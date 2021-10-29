Brokerages Anticipate NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.90 Million

Analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will announce $18.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.00 million and the lowest is $17.10 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported sales of $23.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $76.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.90 million to $82.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $46.45 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $79.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NGM shares. Raymond James raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $390,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $1,107,500. 45.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 310,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

