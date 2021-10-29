Brokerages Anticipate Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.07 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will report sales of $190.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.10 million to $352.00 million. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $6.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,815.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year sales of $961.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600.80 million to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCLH opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.81. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

