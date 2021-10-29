Brokerages Anticipate Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) to report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.94 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,824,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,578,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,135,000. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYO stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

