Brokerages Anticipate Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will report $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. Ribbon Communications posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 76,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 5.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 31.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.08. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

