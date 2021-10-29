Brokerages Expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Equities analysts expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Apartment Income REIT posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48).

AIRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist upped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Toscafund Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,402,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 13.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,844,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,340,000 after buying an additional 446,853 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.53. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

