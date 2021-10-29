Brokerages Expect Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Will Post Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) to report earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.22. Athene reported earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full year earnings of $13.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.95 to $13.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial downgraded Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.84.

Shares of Athene stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.01. 1,006,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,875. Athene has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $91.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.32.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $35,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $25,224.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,774 shares of company stock worth $1,506,903. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Athene by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

