Brokerages Expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.19. CNH Industrial reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $536,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,429,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,493,000 after acquiring an additional 342,204 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243,221 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,387,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,649,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,819,000 after acquiring an additional 701,826 shares in the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 75.87 and a beta of 1.72.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.