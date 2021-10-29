Brokerages Expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.65 Million

Analysts expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to post $385.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $380.80 million to $390.50 million. Daseke reported sales of $335.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

DSKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

In other news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Daseke by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Daseke by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Daseke by 34.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Daseke by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Daseke by 12.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 70,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daseke stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $607.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.14. Daseke has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95.

Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

