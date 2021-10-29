Brokerages Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.23. Exelixis reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 290%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

EXEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

EXEL stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94. Exelixis has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $25.77.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock worth $2,564,400. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 32.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,980 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Exelixis by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Exelixis by 24.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,928 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 2,679.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,386,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,683 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,364,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,419,000 after acquiring an additional 954,852 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

