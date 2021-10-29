Brokerages Expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Green Brick Partners posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $373.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.39 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.31. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,900,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,348 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,640,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 54.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,718,000 after acquiring an additional 552,938 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,388,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,583,000 after acquiring an additional 98,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 64,459 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

