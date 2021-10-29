Brokerages Expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Höegh LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.23 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 45.58% and a return on equity of 16.71%.

HMLP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $163.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

