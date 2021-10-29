Brokerages Expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.68 Million

Analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will announce $199.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.20 million and the lowest is $193.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $764.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $760.00 million to $768.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $798.10 million, with estimates ranging from $721.98 million to $845.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,137.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,412,000 after purchasing an additional 732,770 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,331,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,113.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.60.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

