Brokerages Expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will announce sales of $82.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.90 million to $84.20 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $83.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year sales of $332.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $332.60 million to $333.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $372.20 million, with estimates ranging from $357.20 million to $387.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TriCo Bancshares.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

TCBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.