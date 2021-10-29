Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alphabet Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $107.53 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $96.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $3,150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $26.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $109.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $127.19 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,129.77.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,922.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,522.24 and a 52 week high of $2,982.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,812.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,593.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total transaction of $37,844,469.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,299 shares of company stock valued at $492,039,141 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after acquiring an additional 144,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,477,000 after acquiring an additional 36,958 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after buying an additional 38,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

