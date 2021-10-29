Brokers Issue Forecasts for Funko, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Funko in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Funko’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Funko has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.72.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $16.12 on Friday. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.77 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Funko by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Funko by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Funko by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Funko by 507.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after buying an additional 434,665 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 4,602 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $89,186.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,198,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,508 shares of company stock valued at $9,640,969 over the last three months. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

