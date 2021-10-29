Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Lion Electric Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Lion Electric in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Lion Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEV. Zacks Investment Research cut The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research cut The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Lion Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Shares of NYSE:LEV opened at $14.31 on Friday. The Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Lion Electric by 9.4% during the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $9,720,000. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

