Brokers Offer Predictions for Matador Resources’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Matador Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTDR. Benchmark upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

MTDR stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,548,000 after acquiring an additional 148,977 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,598 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,093,000 after acquiring an additional 894,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,146,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,337,000 after acquiring an additional 235,404 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.