Brokers Set Expectations for Fiserv, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Fiserv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $5.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.64. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.35.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $98.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $92.81 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

