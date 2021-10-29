Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Holdings Lifted by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 65,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

BIPC stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.33. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $80.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average is $68.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

