Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS BRBW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. Brunswick Bancorp has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $13.90.
Brunswick Bancorp Company Profile
