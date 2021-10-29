Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BRBW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. Brunswick Bancorp has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $13.90.

Brunswick Bancorp Company Profile

Brunswick Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, checking, certificate of deposit accounts, business checking, equipment leasing, commercial mortgages, small business loans, construction loans, and merchant services.

