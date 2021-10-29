BSC Station (BSCS) Reaches Market Cap of $9.96 Million

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last seven days, BSC Station has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BSC Station coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSC Station has a market cap of $9.96 million and $1.87 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00070354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00071723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00095595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,201.74 or 1.00292263 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,333.18 or 0.06986697 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002610 BTC.

BSC Station Coin Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

BSC Station Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSC Station should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSC Station using one of the exchanges listed above.

