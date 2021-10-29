BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.09

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.09 and traded as high as C$4.20. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$4.20, with a volume of 191,013 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$308.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

