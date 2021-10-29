BTU Protocol (BTU) Market Cap Achieves $66.21 Million

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 29th. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $66.21 million and $16,023.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001177 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00049694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.46 or 0.00229140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00098372 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

