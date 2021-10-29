Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) PT Lowered to CHF 510

Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 520 to CHF 510 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS BCHHF remained flat at $$478.86 during trading on Friday. Bucher Industries has a 12-month low of $471.00 and a 12-month high of $553.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $530.32.

About Bucher Industries

Bucher Industries AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials. The Kuhn Group segment consists of agricultural machinery for tillage, seeding, fertilization, spraying, landscape maintenance, hay and forage harvesting, and livestock bedding and feeding.

