Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) PT Lowered to CHF 510

Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 520 to CHF 510 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS BCHHF remained flat at $$478.86 during trading on Friday. Bucher Industries has a 12-month low of $471.00 and a 12-month high of $553.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $530.32.
About Bucher Industries
