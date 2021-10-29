Bunicorn 1-Day Volume Tops $645,246.00 (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Bunicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bunicorn has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $645,246.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bunicorn has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00070731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00071055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00095897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,237.97 or 0.99644864 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,386.71 or 0.07023256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00021836 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

