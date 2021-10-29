Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.90

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.90 and last traded at $37.56, with a volume of 16010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.78.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BZLFY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,369.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bunzl’s payout ratio is presently 46.92%.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

