BWS Financial Boosts A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Price Target to $20.00

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BWS Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. BWS Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

ATEN stock traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.11. 20,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,430. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53. A10 Networks has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $15.02. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 0.93.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $32,176.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $75,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,376 shares of company stock valued at $353,201 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 70,794 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 123,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 45,494 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $930,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

