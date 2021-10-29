BWS Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – BWS Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inter Parfums in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IPAR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $89.93 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $90.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 173,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after buying an additional 106,861 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,785,000. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 82.64%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

