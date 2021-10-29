Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Critical Review

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Manhattan Scientifics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% Manhattan Scientifics N/A 67.38% 36.77%

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Scientifics has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Byrna Technologies and Manhattan Scientifics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Byrna Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $0.00, indicating a potential downside of 100.00%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Manhattan Scientifics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 23.88 -$12.55 million ($0.20) -83.80 Manhattan Scientifics $50,000.00 246.08 $4.31 million N/A N/A

Manhattan Scientifics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Summary

Manhattan Scientifics beats Byrna Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. focuses on technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies. The firm operates as a technology incubator that seeks to acquire, develop and commercialize life-enhancing technologies in various fields. It also focuses on identifying emerging technologies through strategic alliances with scientific laboratories, educational institutions, scientists and leaders in industry and government. The company was founded by Marvin Maslow on July 31, 1992 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

