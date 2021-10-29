C Timothy White Sells 13,054 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:MTH traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.71. 352,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.95. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $120.19.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.38.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
