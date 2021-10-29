Cabot Growth ETF (BATS:CBTG) Shares Down 17.2%

Cabot Growth ETF (BATS:CBTG) dropped 17.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.58 and last traded at $20.45. Approximately 166,083 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.39.

