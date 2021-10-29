California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 14.93%.

Shares of California BanCorp stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $18.05. 711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,653. California BanCorp has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $148.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in California BanCorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in California BanCorp were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

