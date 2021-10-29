California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 18,813 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,813 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Phillips 66 worth $69,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 488.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX opened at $76.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $2.07. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

