California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 50,604 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,604 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Match Group worth $78,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTCH. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total transaction of $11,739,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,846 shares of company stock valued at $41,279,631. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $156.06 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.17. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

