California State Teachers Retirement System Buys Shares of 2,865,885 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,865,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,545,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Palantir Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 202,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 60,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $16,285,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,081,487 shares of company stock worth $174,747,268 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $25.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion and a PE ratio of -22.10.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. The business had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million.

Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

