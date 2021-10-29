California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,644 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Veeva Systems worth $76,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,900,825,000 after buying an additional 52,479 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after buying an additional 612,811 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,055,342,000 after buying an additional 265,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,399,000 after buying an additional 258,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,880,000 after purchasing an additional 301,868 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $314.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.09. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.95, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $1,137,478.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total value of $719,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,362 shares of company stock worth $5,717,035. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

