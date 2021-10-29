California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,419,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,361 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $72,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $60.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.55.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

