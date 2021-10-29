California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,726 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,838 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $92,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.53.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $182.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

