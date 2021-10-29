California State Teachers Retirement System Has $74.92 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 33,159 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Aptiv worth $74,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1,277.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 30,464 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.33.

APTV stock opened at $172.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.21. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $95.40 and a 52 week high of $172.64. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

