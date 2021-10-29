California State Teachers Retirement System Has $75.08 Million Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,564 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Sempra Energy worth $75,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRE stock opened at $129.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.73.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.43.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

