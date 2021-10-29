California State Teachers Retirement System Has $77.60 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 982,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,687 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Pinterest worth $77,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highside Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highside Global Management LLC now owns 319,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,236,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1,615.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 597,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,170,000 after acquiring an additional 562,638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pinterest by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,732,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,656,000 after acquiring an additional 222,172 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,155,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,216,000 after acquiring an additional 415,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Pinterest by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 315,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,920,000 after acquiring an additional 98,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $5,888,171.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $455,414.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 719,147 shares of company stock worth $39,289,056. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINS opened at $45.61 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.19 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.04.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

